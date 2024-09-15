Graham Gano doubtful to return with hamstring injury

Commanders kickoff returner Austin Ekeler’s game-opening touchdown return was wiped out by a holding penalty, but it still turned out to be a damaging play to the Giants.

Kicker Graham Gano injured his hamstring while chasing after Ekeler. The Giants announced that Gano, who was added to the injury report with a groin issue Saturday, is doubtful to return to the game.

Punter Jamie Gillan will be the option to step in for any kicking duties.

The Commanders were able to put together a solid drive after Ekeler’s score was taken off the board. Jayden Daniels moved them into Giants territory and appeared to scramble for a first down on the Giants’ 30-yard-line, but Brian Daboll challenged the spot and ruled Daniels was short. The Commanders went for it and Brian Robinson ran for five yards to keep the drive moving.

Daniels hit wide receiver Dyami Brown for another first down, but the drive stalled inside the 10 and Washington settled for an Austin Seibert field goal to take a 3-0 lead.