 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_billsdolphins_240913v2.jpg
Bills show they’re still the class of the AFC East
nbc_pft_draft_240913.jpg
Chase, Bengals must back up talk vs. Chiefs
nbc_pft_nflresponse_240913.jpg
Could Tua injury affect NFL’s handling of QBs?

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_billsdolphins_240913v2.jpg
Bills show they’re still the class of the AFC East
nbc_pft_draft_240913.jpg
Chase, Bengals must back up talk vs. Chiefs
nbc_pft_nflresponse_240913.jpg
Could Tua injury affect NFL’s handling of QBs?

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Graham Gano doubtful to return with hamstring injury

  
Published September 15, 2024 01:22 PM

Commanders kickoff returner Austin Ekeler’s game-opening touchdown return was wiped out by a holding penalty, but it still turned out to be a damaging play to the Giants.

Kicker Graham Gano injured his hamstring while chasing after Ekeler. The Giants announced that Gano, who was added to the injury report with a groin issue Saturday, is doubtful to return to the game.

Punter Jamie Gillan will be the option to step in for any kicking duties.

The Commanders were able to put together a solid drive after Ekeler’s score was taken off the board. Jayden Daniels moved them into Giants territory and appeared to scramble for a first down on the Giants’ 30-yard-line, but Brian Daboll challenged the spot and ruled Daniels was short. The Commanders went for it and Brian Robinson ran for five yards to keep the drive moving.

Daniels hit wide receiver Dyami Brown for another first down, but the drive stalled inside the 10 and Washington settled for an Austin Seibert field goal to take a 3-0 lead.