Grant Delpit named the AFC special teams player of the week

Browns safety Grant Delpit was part of a strong defensive effort in last Sunday’s 31-6 win over the Dolphins, but his special teams play was rewarded by the NFL on Wednesday.

Delpit made two tackles on special teams in the win and he also forced a fumble by Dolphins kickoff returner Dee Eskridge in the second quarter of the game. The turnover set up a Browns touchdown that put them up 17-3 and helped set up their blowout victory.

The NFL announced that Delpit has been named the AFC special teams player of the week as a result.

Delpit also had two tackles, a sack and two quarterback hits in the win. He has 37 tackles, an interception, a sack, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery over the entire season.