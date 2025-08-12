Greg Roman expects Mekhi Becton for Week 1, but isn’t “putting anything in concrete”

The Chargers lost left tackle Rashawn Slater for the season when he tore his patellar tendon in a training camp practice and they’ve been also without another starting offensive lineman for the last couple of weeks.

Right guard Mekhi Becton has not practiced since late July due to an undisclosed injury that head coach Jim Harbaugh called “not severe” last week. On Tuesday, offensive coordinator Greg Roman didn’t update Becton’s condition but said he’s still getting some work done this summer.

“Mekhi’s working through something,” Roman said, via Alex Insdorf of BoltBeat.com. “He’ll be fine. He’s getting a lot of great meeting time, walkthrough time.”

Roman said he expects Becton will be ready for Week 1, but is “not putting anything in concrete” at this point. A return to practice would be a good step toward creating confidence the Chargers won’t be replacing two starters up front.