Guilty plea is entered in crash that killed Vikings CB Khyree Jackson

  
Published November 8, 2025 04:28 PM

Last July, Vikings rookie Khyree Jackson was killed in an automobile crash in Maryland. Two of his former high-school teammates, Isaiah Hazel and Anthony Lytton Jr., also died in the wreck.

On Friday, the woman driving the car that caused the collision pleaded guilty to three counts of negligent homicide under the influence of alcohol, via Scott Gelman of WTOP.com.

Cori Clingman faces up to 15 years in prison — five years for each death caused. Prosecutors are recommending a 15-year sentence with all but three years suspended.

“Incidents like these are not just accidents,” Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Tara Jackson said. “They are preventable tragedies that occur from conscious choices.”

Clingman was driving in excess of 100 miles per hour. Her blood-alcohol concentration was between 0.12 and 0.18 percent at the time. The legal legal is 0.08 percent.

The car in which Khyree Jackson was a passenger was also speeding. Prosecutors said there is no evidence the cars were racing.

Clingman will be sentenced on February 4.

Khyree Jackson had been a fourth-round pick of the Vikings in the 2024 draft. He had played college football at Alabama and Oregon.