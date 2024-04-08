Gus Edwards on joining Chargers: I just thought it was a great opportunity

After spending his first six seasons with the Ravens, running back Gus Edwards elected to sign a two-year deal with the Chargers as a free agent last month.

The move reunited Edwards with offensive coordinator Greg Roman, who served in the same role under head coach John Harbaugh with Baltimore. Now Edwards is playing under John’s brother, Jim, in Los Angeles.

“I just thought it was a great opportunity,” Edwards said in a Monday press conference. “The coaching staff they’ve been putting together is incredible. [I’m] real familiar with coach Roman and his game. And I just wanted to be part of it because I already know what his mindset is. And same with coach [Jim] Harbaugh, I already know what his mindset is — being a physical team. And I just want to be a part of that.”

Edwards added that even at the early stages of the offseason program, Harbaugh has been heavily involved with his new team.

“I know his mentality — he wants to win,” Edwards said. “He’s been very into everything. He’s been in the meeting rooms with us. He hasn’t been staying away from the team. He’s been in the weight room with us. It’s been great to just see his face around.”

Edwards, 28, has a good chance to be a significant contributor to the Chargers’ offense. He rushed for a career-high 810 yards and 13 touchdowns last season. He also had 12 catches for 180 yards. He’s rushed for 3,395 yards with 26 TDs and caught 30 passes for 374 yards in 69 career games.