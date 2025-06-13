Haason Reddick dismisses idea he is trying to “regain his reputation”

Haason Reddick heard the criticism and knew a question about his absence at the Buccaneers’ organized team activities was coming. So, the edge rusher made a preemptive statement following a mandatory minicamp practice.

“I’ll address it before y’all do: I know everybody was concerned about me not showing up at [OTAs], but for me, I definitely made sure to stay in shape,“ Reddick, 30, said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. ”I think I showed that to everybody out here.

“I don’t think it should’ve been a question, but [I] just had some things to button up on as I get ready to make this transition down here so that way, once I get here, I don’t have to worry about [anything] back there at home.”

In 2024, Reddick didn’t show up for six months after the Eagles traded him to the Jets. He missed seven regular-season games before agreeing to an adjusted contract.

After signing a one-year, $14 million deal with the Bucs in March, Reddick went to work with his personal trainer, Kenny Williams, in Philadelphia. He is trying to get back to being a Pro Bowl pass rusher.

Reddick had only one sack and three quarterback hits in 10 games last season, ending his streak of four consecutive double-digit sack seasons. But he doesn’t buy into needing to “regain his reputation” as a top edge rusher.

“Regain my reputation as a premier pass rusher?” Reddick said. “Regain my rep, huh? Let’s just say, I am motivated but not for that type of stuff, right? Like, I don’t care what people think about me, to be honest. People can say whatever they want. That’s your opinion and you’re entitled to it. . . . What you talk about, things like that, as long as I’m in a great place and a safe space and my mental is strong? That’s the only thing that I’m worried about.”