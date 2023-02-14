 Skip navigation
Haason Reddick: Super Bowl was the worst field I've ever played on

  
Published February 13, 2023 11:58 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms assess how the field conditions dramatically impacted the quality of play during Super Bowl LVII and why the NFL needs to take action to prevent this moving forward.

Eagles defensive end Haason Reddick says he has never encountered a playing condition as bad as the field at State Farm Stadium in Arizona at Super Bowl LVII.

“Most definitely, I’m not going to lie, it was the worst field that I’ve ever played on,” Reddick said.

Reddick told reporters that he didn’t want to make excuses but that he also wanted to acknowledge what an impact the field had on his ability to pressure Patrick Mahomes.

“You saw it, y’all watched the same game,” Reddick said. “Y’all watched the game, y’all saw it, there was a lot of slipping all over that field. It didn’t even matter, I changed my cleats, still had seven studs and was still was slipping so, I don’t know. You know, I don’t want to use it as an excuse, I’m not that type of guy, I’m not going to make excuses. Still props to them, they still won, they’re champs, they should enjoy it.”

Reddick said he would have hoped the league would ensure a good playing surface for the biggest game of the year.

“It was very disappointing,” he said. “It’s the NFL. You would think it would be better so we could get some better play, but it is what it is. I don’t know, maybe the league will look at it and tell Arizona they got to step their stuff up. I don’t know, it’s not my decision to make.”

Ensuring that the playing field is up to snuff is the NFL’s decision to make, and in this case, several players have said that the field wasn’t good enough.