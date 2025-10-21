Haason Reddick to have MRI on knee and ankle Tuesday

Edge rusher Haason Reddick left Monday night’s Buccaneers loss on a cart and the team expects to have more information about his outlook on Tuesday.

The Bucs said that Reddick injured his knee and ankle before leaving the game and head coach Todd Bowles told reporters on a video conference call that he will have an MRI to assess the damage in both areas. Bowles said that the team will then “see what happens after that.”

Reddick signed with the Bucs this offseason and he’s appeared in all seven games this season. He has 16 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and five quarterback hits in those appearances.

Yaya Diaby, Anthony Nelson, Chris Braswell, and Markees Watts are the other edge options on the 53-man roster in Tampa.