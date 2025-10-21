 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_greenlaw_251021.jpg
Inside Greenlaw’s suspension for postgame actions
nbc_pft_grahamnews_251021.jpg
Graham reportedly coming out of retirement for PHI
tushpushdefense.jpg
Vikings get creative to defend Eagles’ tush push

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_greenlaw_251021.jpg
Inside Greenlaw’s suspension for postgame actions
nbc_pft_grahamnews_251021.jpg
Graham reportedly coming out of retirement for PHI
tushpushdefense.jpg
Vikings get creative to defend Eagles’ tush push

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Haason Reddick to have MRI on knee and ankle Tuesday

  
Published October 21, 2025 01:06 PM

Edge rusher Haason Reddick left Monday night’s Buccaneers loss on a cart and the team expects to have more information about his outlook on Tuesday.

The Bucs said that Reddick injured his knee and ankle before leaving the game and head coach Todd Bowles told reporters on a video conference call that he will have an MRI to assess the damage in both areas. Bowles said that the team will then “see what happens after that.”

Reddick signed with the Bucs this offseason and he’s appeared in all seven games this season. He has 16 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and five quarterback hits in those appearances.

Yaya Diaby, Anthony Nelson, Chris Braswell, and Markees Watts are the other edge options on the 53-man roster in Tampa.