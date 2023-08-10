Hall of Fame agrees to $750,000 settlement of 2016 game litigation

The Hall of Fame has commenced the legal walk of shame.

Seven years after cancellation of the Colts-Packers game in Canton due to incompetence in the conversion of the field from the Saturday night enshrinement ceremony to the Sunday night game, a settlement has been reached in the lawsuit filed by ticket holders. Per an email sent to one of the potential class members, the NFL has agreed to pay $750,000 for the full settlement of the case.

Ticket holders who did not previously accept compensation from the league are eligible to participate in the settlement. As to those who have not accepted reimbursement in the past, there are two categories — those with receipts to document their expenses and those without receipts.

For those with receipts, the following amounts are potentially available: (1) the actual amount spent for one or more tickets to the game, up to a maximum of $250 per ticket; (2) the actual amount spent for airfare, train fare, or bus fare, up $600 per person; (3) lodging expenses for no more than two nights, up to $289 per night (for room, Internet, parking, and taxes); (4) expenses for ground transportation to and from an airport in Cleveland, Canton, or nearby areas for transportation to Canton, up to $100 per person; (5) mileage reimbursement for the use of their own vehicle, at 54 cents per mile from the person’s residence to the stadium in Canton; (6) parking expenses, up to $50 per vehicle.

For those without receipts, they are eligible for: (1) the face value of the game ticket, plus any processing and shipping and handling fees and pre-sale reservations fees paid directly to the Hall of Fame; and (2) a fixed sum of $300.

Without submitting a claim, there will be no payment. The deadline for submitting a claim is October 9. A hearing on the proposed settlement will occur on Friday, November 17.

A website has been created with more information regarding the proposed settlement. A claim can be filed here.

The lawsuit was filed not long after the cancellation of the game. The original lawyer on the case was Michael Avenatti, who has since been sentenced to prison for fraud, theft, and other crimes. The case, however, remains viable — and it is finally moving toward a conclusion.

