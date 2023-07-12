Hall of Fame names 29 coaches/contributors semifinalists

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced the semifinalists for the coach/contributor category for the Class of 2024.

The Hall’s 12-person committee reduced the list of nominees to 29 candidates who will advance to the next round of consideration.

Two-time Super Bowl winning coach Mike Shanahan is one of the semifinalists. In 20 years as a head coach with three teams, he went 170-138.

The other semifinalists are: K.S. “Bud” Adams Jr., Roone Arledge, C.O. Brocato, Tom Coughlin, Alex Gibbs, Ralph Hay, Mike Holmgren, Frank “Bucko” Kilroy, Eddie Kotal, Robert Kraft, Elmer Layden, Jerry Markbreit, Virginia McCaskey, Rich McKay, John McVay, Art Modell, Buddy Parker, Carl Peterson, Dan Reeves, Art Rooney Jr., Marty Schottenheimer, Jerry Seeman, George Seifert, Clark Shaughnessy, Seymour Siwoff, Jim Tunney, Lloyd Wells and John Wooten.

The bylaws stipulate that the committee vote for 25 semifinalists but allows for additional candidates to proceed in the process in the case of a tie vote for the 25th position.

The selection committee now will reduce the field to 12 finalists. The Hall will announce the results of those reduction votes on July 27.