Hall of Fame’s 2025 “Character” exhibit pays tribute to Joe Delaney

On Sunday, we posted our annual tribute to former Chiefs running back Joe Delaney, who gave his life while trying to save three drowning children on June 29, 1983.

The Chiefs placed Delaney in the team’s Ring of Honor, even though he played only two NFL seasons. The Pro Football Hall of Fame has reached out to explain that Delaney is also featured in the “Character” exhibit, a significant point of emphasis for the museum in 2025.

The “Character” display, per the Hall of Fame, advances the third pillar of its mission statement: To promote the values of the game. The exhibit provides examples of how players and others associated with the game displayed traits on and off the field that contributed to the greater good.

The centerpiece of the “Character” exhibit is the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.

In addition to Delaney, the exhibit features players like Emlen Tunnell, Pat Tillman, and Bryant Young.

We’ll be heading to the Hall of Fame later this month for the Lions-Chargers game that unofficially kicks off football season. I’ll be making time to visit the “Character” display, and to see Joe’s jersey there.