 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_chiefsstadium_250627.jpg
Chiefs request deadline extension for stadium deal
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250627.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: 49ers schedule, Raiders’ potential
nbc_pftpm_secondrdpicks_250627.jpg
Questions surround deals for NFL draft Rd. 2 picks

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_chiefsstadium_250627.jpg
Chiefs request deadline extension for stadium deal
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250627.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: 49ers schedule, Raiders’ potential
nbc_pftpm_secondrdpicks_250627.jpg
Questions surround deals for NFL draft Rd. 2 picks

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

42 years later, Joe Delaney’s sacrifice still resonates

  
Published June 29, 2025 07:14 AM

Every June 29, we remember the sacrifice Joe Delaney made. Every June 29, we hear from people who hadn’t heard about Joe Delaney’s sacrifice.

That’s all the more reason to honor him every year, on this day.

June 29, 1983. Delaney, only 24 years old and two years into his NFL career, gave his life while trying to save three children from drowning.

The children were struggling in a man-made pond in Monroe, Louisiana. Delaney didn’t hesitate to help.

I can’t swim good, but I’ve got to save those kids,” he said. “If I don’t come up, get somebody.”

I still remember seeing the AP article in the newspaper the next day, 42 years ago. I can picture where I was standing when I flipped to the page and read the story for the first time.

He was one of the bright young stars of the league. The second-round pick from Northwestern State rushed for 1,121 yards as a rookie in 1981, giving Kansas City its first winning record since 1973.

An eye injury and a 57-day in-season strike limited his output in 1982, but the future remained bright for Delaney. He nevertheless didn’t think twice when he saw three young strangers who badly needed his help.

Delaney left behind three young daughters of his own. While tragic for all involved, it was an act of rare and extreme heroism. It should never be forgotten.

Joe Delaney’s name resides in the Ring of Honor at Arrowhead Stadium. We can’t control what the NFL or others may or may not do to properly preserve his memory. For as long as our lights are on and our doors are open, every June 29 will be devoted to remembering Joe Delaney.

And, every June 29, a new set of football fans will learn for the first time about his sacrifice.