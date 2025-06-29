42 years later, Joe Delaney’s sacrifice still resonates

Every June 29, we remember the sacrifice Joe Delaney made. Every June 29, we hear from people who hadn’t heard about Joe Delaney’s sacrifice.

That’s all the more reason to honor him every year, on this day.

June 29, 1983. Delaney, only 24 years old and two years into his NFL career, gave his life while trying to save three children from drowning.

The children were struggling in a man-made pond in Monroe, Louisiana. Delaney didn’t hesitate to help.

“I can’t swim good, but I’ve got to save those kids,” he said. “If I don’t come up, get somebody.”

I still remember seeing the AP article in the newspaper the next day, 42 years ago. I can picture where I was standing when I flipped to the page and read the story for the first time.

He was one of the bright young stars of the league. The second-round pick from Northwestern State rushed for 1,121 yards as a rookie in 1981, giving Kansas City its first winning record since 1973.

An eye injury and a 57-day in-season strike limited his output in 1982, but the future remained bright for Delaney. He nevertheless didn’t think twice when he saw three young strangers who badly needed his help.

Delaney left behind three young daughters of his own. While tragic for all involved, it was an act of rare and extreme heroism. It should never be forgotten.

Joe Delaney’s name resides in the Ring of Honor at Arrowhead Stadium. We can’t control what the NFL or others may or may not do to properly preserve his memory. For as long as our lights are on and our doors are open, every June 29 will be devoted to remembering Joe Delaney.

And, every June 29, a new set of football fans will learn for the first time about his sacrifice.