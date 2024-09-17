Happy 29th birthday, Patrick Mahomes

On one hand, it feels like he’s been around forever. On the other hand, he still has that fresh-faced vibe.

Regardless, nothing tells the truth in post-truth America like a calendar. Today, the calendar says Patrick Mahomes is 29.

As quarterbacks go, he’s on the front end of his prime. He has seen it all, and he still has the physical skills to do what his brain tells his body to do.

In only his seventh season as a starter, his worst-case scenario continues to be losing the AFC Championship in overtime. That’s happened twice. The other four times, he went to the Super Bowl. Three times, he’s won it.

There’s no reason to think it won’t continue. Really, who in the AFC can challenge the Chiefs? The Bengals can go toe-to-toe with them in the postseason, when the Bengals get there. Maybe the Jim Harbaugh-led Chargers will be able to ground and pound their way to making things interesting. Beyond that, it feels inevitable for the Chiefs against any opponents in games that count the most — and the opponents know it.

Everyone knows Mahomes is already one of the all-time greats, a year short of turning 30. And if he gets to three Super Bowl wins in a row, he might be elevated to co-GOAT with Tom Brady.

Even if Mahomes would still be three rings behind Tommy.