Harold Landry named AFC defensive player of the week

Titans edge rusher Harold Landry put up a big fourth quarter to help Tennessee beat Miami on Monday night.

Now he’s been rewarded for the performance, earning AFC defensive player of the week.

Landry had 3.0 sacks in the contest, all of which came in the fourth quarter. His final sack on quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on fourth-and-2 with 26 seconds remaining effectively ended the game.

After missing last season with a torn ACL, Landry has recorded 8.5 sacks with nine tackles for loss and 17 quarterback hits this season.

The Titans will host the Texans this week as the club will try to play AFC playoff spoiler once again.