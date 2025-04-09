Harold Landry: You never think you can lose with Mike Vrabel

The Patriots started their offseason program this week and that gave a lot of the team’s players their first chance to work with head coach Mike Vrabel.

One exception is edge rusher Harold Landry. Landry was drafted by the Titans in the second round in 2018 and played for Vrabel in Tennessee through the coach’s departure after the 2023 season.

Landry said on Tuesday that one main reason he signed with the Patriots because Vrabel and his staff did “a great job of putting me in positions to go out and be productive.” Another is the impact that Vrabel has on a team’s overall view of itself.

“I feel like one of the main jobs for a head coach is to make sure your team’s prepared situationally,” Landry said, via Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald. “And all I know is, as long as I played for Vrabes, there was never a situation I wasn’t prepared for. Like, I don’t care what the score was in the fourth quarter. I don’t know. We just always had a feeling that we was going to pull this out. Didn’t matter what the score was going into the fourth and we just always found a way to win. It’s crazy. We just found a way to win. And that was just kind of the mentality. We just didn’t think we could lose, to be honest, no matter what was going on in the game.”

Losing has become commonplace in New England over the last few years and Vrabel became the third coach in the last three years in a bid to change that around. Landry thinks he’ll be able to succeed by making the player believe they will succeed.