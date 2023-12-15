Harrison Phillips named NFLPA Community MVP for Week 15

Vikings defensive lineman Harrison Phillips has been named the NFL Players Association Community MVP for Week 15.

Phillips and his Playmakers foundation held events in three places with ties to Phillips over the last week. In Minnesota, Phillips dressed as Santa Claus while hosting a shopping spree for 200 families. The former Bill worked with former teammates to host another 150 families for a holiday party in Buffalo and he gave gifts to 100 families at an event in Phillips’ hometown of Omaha.

Those events also featured food drives, gift drives and fundraising for veterans.

“Words can’t express how appreciative I am for being named this week’s NFLPA Community MVP,” Phillips said. “Each week, I see all our winners and the honorable mentions, and it makes me feel more motivated seeing our union members giving back. This week was special because it involved my Playmakers all across the country.”

The NFLPA will donate $10,000 to Phillips’ foundation or the charity of his choice. He is also eligible for the Alan Page Community Award at the end of the season.