Harry Kane still wants to kick in the NFL

  
Published May 31, 2023 07:57 AM

Soccer star Harry Kane has said in the past that he’d like to kick in the NFL. Kane is saying it again.

“It’s something . . . I want to definitely explore ,” Kane told Michael Strahan on Good Morning America. “I know it’ll be a lot of hard work. I’m not expecting to just walk up and start kicking field goals. It will be a lot of practice, a lot of hard work but, yeah, it’s something I’d love to do. The NFL is something I’ve been following for about 10 years now, and I love it. So, would love to give it a go.”

There will be naysayers. Including Hall of Fame kicker Morten Andersen. Who said nay to Kane’s aspirations four years ago.

“For Harry Kane to become an NFL kicker, it’s not going to happen ,” Andersen said in 2019. “Not to burst the bubble, as I would love to work with him. If I could have him for a month to train him to see how it goes. You need to be successful on 80 percent of your kicks in the NFL, and it’s not easy. If Harry’s not going to make eight out of 10 kicks, it’s not going to happen. There’s a large number of guys hoping to make it as an NFL kicker.”

That’s the biggest problem for Kane. At kicker, supply outweighs demand. And there’s an endless supply of guys who have been kicking (or trying to kick) field goals. Even if Kane is willing to work hard after making the transition from soccer to football, he’ll be competing with guys who have put in the hard work for years.

So maybe Kane will have to first prove himself in a place like the USFL. And, yes, I added that part to make the placement of a USFL video in this article seem like less of a wide-left Blair Walsh field goal attempt.