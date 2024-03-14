Hayden Hurst visiting Chargers and is expected to sign

The Chargers signed Will Dissly this week and they appear to be on track to add another free agent tight end to the roster as well.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Hayden Hurst is visiting with the team and Henry told Joseph Person of TheAthletic.com that he expects to sign with the team.

“I’m just excited to get back on the field with a team who believes in me and is going to give me opportunities to prove myself once again,” Henry said.

Hurst started his career as a 2018 first-round pick in Baltimore when Chargers General Manager Joe Hortiz worked for the Ravens and he played for Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh’s brother John during his two years with the team.

Hurst dealt with post-traumatic amnesia due to a concussion last season and only played nine games. He had 18 catches for 184 yards and a touchdown, but posted 52 catches for the Bengals during the 2022 season.