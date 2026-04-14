Head coach Ted Ginn Jr. back with UFL’s Columbus Aviators after DUI arrest

Ted Ginn Jr. was back at work as the head coach of the UFL’s Columbus Aviators on Tuesday.

The team shared a video of Ginn addressing the team after practice. Ginn was arrested for driving while intoxicated in Tarrant County, Texas early on Saturday morning and he did not coach in the team’s loss to the Dallas Renegades on Sunday.

Offensive coordinator Todd Haley served as the head coach in Ginn’s place.

“I made a serious mistake and take full responsibility for my actions,” Ginn wrote on X.com on Sunday. “I’ve always believed in accountability and now it’s my turn to live that standard.”

The Aviators have a rematch with the Renegades in Columbus on Friday and the team told ESPN that Ginn will be back on the sideline.