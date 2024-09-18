Hip-drop complexities should keep officials from ever throwing flag for it

The NFL’s ban on the hip-drop tackle came with a specific instruction to officials — only throw a flag for it when it’s clear and obvious.

One thing that’s clear and obvious is there’s nothing clear and obvious about when a hip-drop tackle has happened.

Last Monday night, it appeared that Jets defensive back Michael Carter II had used the hip-drop maneuver on 49ers receiver Jauan Jennings. While it wasn’t called, the league believed it was an illegal hip-drop tackle.

Here’s the rule: “It is a foul if a player uses the following technique to bring a runner to the ground: 1. grabs the runner with both hands or wraps the runner with both arms; and 2. unweights himself by swiveling and dropping his hips and/or lower body, landing on and trapping the runner’s leg(s) at or below the knee.”

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the league decided after closer review that all elements of the hip-drop tackle weren’t present. And so, if what looked to the league like a hip-drop tackle can become after closer review not a hip-drop tackle, no official ever should be expected to spot a hip-drop tackle in real time.

The league primarily wants to be able to warn and fine players for the hip-drop tackle. Still, the discretion to call it if an official believes it to be clear and obvious can create a real problem, if someone calls it in a key moment of a big game and adds 15 yards of field position and an automatic first down.

If that happens, it’ll be time for the tinfoil hats. So do us a favor, zebras — keep the hip-drop flags tucked in your pockets.