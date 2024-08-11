 Skip navigation
Hollywood Brown has been discharged from the hospital

  
August 11, 2024

Chiefs receiver Hollywood Brown spent the night in a Jacksonville-area hospital after suffering a sternoclavicular injury on the first play of Saturday’s preseason game.

Per the team, Brown has been discharged from the hospital.

He’s currently in the process of getting back to Kansas City. The team flew back last night, after the game against the Jaguars.

As noted last night by Stephania Bell of ESPN.com, the injury can be very dangerous if the joint displaces in the direction of “critical blood vessels.” It needs to be properly re-positioned by doctors.

After last night’s game, Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Brown is likely to miss time. Bell explains that it typically requires multiple weeks for the joint to stabilize and heal.

The Chiefs open the season in 25 days, at home against the Ravens.