Hollywood Brown at hospital with sternoclavicular joint injury

Chiefs receiver Hollywood Brown was taken to a local hospital for further examination after his shoulder injury Saturday night, coach Andy Reid said, via Jordan Foote of SI.com.

Brown was diagnosed with a sternoclavicular joint dislocation, the same injury Tyreek Hill had in 2019. Hill also went to the hospital after being injured in the opener that season, and he returned in Week 6.

Thus, Brown’s availability for the season opener would appear to be in jeopardy.

The Chiefs open the season against the team that drafted Brown, the Ravens, on Sept. 5.

Brown injured his shoulder after an 11-yard catch on the first play of Saturday night’s preseason game against the Jaguars. He headed to the locker room, and the Chiefs announced the shoulder injury.

Brown signed a one-year deal this offseason as the Chiefs sought to bolster their receiving corps.

Brown’s best season came three years ago with the Ravens when he caught 91 passes for 1,008 yards and six touchdowns. The following season he was traded to Arizona, where he had 118 catches for 1,283 yards and seven touchdowns in 26 games.