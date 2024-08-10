Hollywood Brown injures shoulder on first play

Chiefs receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown landed awkwardly on his shoulder after an 11-yard catch on the first play of Saturday night’s preseason game against the Jaguars.

He headed to the locker room, and the Chiefs announced he has a shoulder injury.

The team lists Brown as questionable to return, but since it’s a preseason game, he won’t.

He signed a one-year deal this offseason as the Chiefs sought to bolster their receiving corps.

Brown’s best season came three years ago with the Ravens when he caught 91 passes for 1,008 yards and six touchdowns. The following season he was traded to Arizona, where he had 118 catches for 1,283 yards and seven touchdowns in 26 games.