Hollywood Brown knew he wanted to stay with Chiefs after his injury-shortened first year

Chiefs wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown was expected to make a big impact when he arrived in Kansas City in 2024, but it didn’t work out that way: A preseason injury limited him to just two regular-season games, and although he was healthy for the playoffs, his impact was minimal. He thinks things will be different in 2025.

Brown re-signed with the Chiefs before free agency started, and he believes big things are coming for him in Kansas City, even if they’re coming a year later than he’d hoped.

“I knew all along I wanted to be back,” Brown said, via ESPN. “They voiced their opinions, wanting me back ... I know I had a great start to my camp [before] getting hurt. We all wanted to see it come together. So glad we got it done. They know the type of guy I am, the type of work I put in and essentially that’s one of the reasons I got brought back is because a few games I played, I was able to open things up for the offense a lot.”

The 27-year-old Brown has flashed his big-play talent at times, including a 1,008-yard season with the Ravens in 2021. He’d love to show he still has that kind of ability, and the Chiefs are hoping he stays healthy enough to prove it in 2025.