Hollywood Brown hasn’t considered his future and won’t until after the Super Bowl

Marquise “Hollywood” Brown signed a one-year, $7 million deal with the Chiefs in the offseason. That means he’s scheduled to return to free agency in March.

“I’m not really thinking about that until after this game,” Brown said Tuesday. “My focus is on the game. After that, then I’ll refocus on [the future].”

The Chiefs didn’t get much out of him this season because of a sternoclavicular joint injury that saw him miss all but two regular-season games. He caught three passes for 35 yards in the AFC Championship Game after nine catches for 91 yards in the regular season.

Brown, who played only three playoff games his first five seasons, will play in his first Super Bowl on Sunday. Then, he will take some time before thinking about the 2025 season.

“I’ve never won a Super Bowl before,” Brown said, “so I can’t answer [what happens after] that.”

He is a candidate to be an X-factor for the Chiefs.

“Hollywood had a good game this this past game,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “He gives you another experienced receiver in there with speed and ability. He’s done it before, and it seemed like he was on the same page with Patrick [Mahomes] this past week.”