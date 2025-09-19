 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tushpush_250919.jpg
NFL urges refs to officiate tush push ‘tight’
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250919.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something Week 3
nbc_pft_bradyflagfootball_250919.jpg
Should NFL be concerned with Saudi flag tourney?

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tushpush_250919.jpg
NFL urges refs to officiate tush push ‘tight’
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250919.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something Week 3
nbc_pft_bradyflagfootball_250919.jpg
Should NFL be concerned with Saudi flag tourney?

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

How much is Saudi Arabia paying Tom Brady for flag-football tournament?

  
Published September 19, 2025 03:34 PM

Tom Brady is the GOAT. Both at throwing footballs and catching checks.

His latest endeavor, which quickly became obscured by the conflict of interest between two of his other endeavors, undoubtedly will include a significant wire transfer.

So what’s the number for his role in the March 2026 flag football tournament? Brady will surely never divulge it. Maybe someone close to him will.

Whatever you think it is, it’s probably more. Consider this fact for context, via Ben Axelrod of AwfulAnnouncing.com.

Dan Katz a/k/a Big Cat of Barstool Sports said this week that Saudi Arabia offered $10 million to him and Barstool founder Dave Portnoy to attend a boxing match in Riyadh. It didn’t happen, only because they asked for $15 million.

If that’s the number for Big Cat and Portnoy simply attending a boxing match, what’s the number for Brady headlining a flag football tournament?

Whatever you think it is, it’s probably more.