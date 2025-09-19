How much is Saudi Arabia paying Tom Brady for flag-football tournament?

Tom Brady is the GOAT. Both at throwing footballs and catching checks.

His latest endeavor, which quickly became obscured by the conflict of interest between two of his other endeavors, undoubtedly will include a significant wire transfer.

So what’s the number for his role in the March 2026 flag football tournament? Brady will surely never divulge it. Maybe someone close to him will.

Whatever you think it is, it’s probably more. Consider this fact for context, via Ben Axelrod of AwfulAnnouncing.com.

Dan Katz a/k/a Big Cat of Barstool Sports said this week that Saudi Arabia offered $10 million to him and Barstool founder Dave Portnoy to attend a boxing match in Riyadh. It didn’t happen, only because they asked for $15 million.

If that’s the number for Big Cat and Portnoy simply attending a boxing match, what’s the number for Brady headlining a flag football tournament?

Whatever you think it is, it’s probably more.