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Howie Roseman: Dontayvion Wicks is a guy we had our eye on

  
Published April 15, 2026 12:10 PM

The Eagles’ move to trade for receiver Dontayvion Wicks has only added to the speculation that the club is gearing up to move on from A.J. Brown, despite General Manager Howie Roseman’s insistence to the contrary.

Either way, Philadelphia has built up more depth in its receivers room with Wicks, who is a player the team has wanted to add.

“You see his skill set,” Roseman said on Tuesday, via Dave Spadaro of the team’s website. “He is a physical, explosive player at the top of routes.

“He can play inside or out, so he is a guy we had our eye on.”

Plus, the Eagles have members of their offensive staff who know him well, as new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion and run game coordinator/tight ends coach Ryan Mahaffey were both with Wicks in Green Bay. Mahaffey was the Packers’ receivers coach for the last two seasons.

“You see that Green Bay has had tremendous depth at the receiver position, he played well in our game [four catches for 38 yards on eight targets] and we had advanced scouted him and had looked at him through the years and, obviously, a really productive guy,” Roseman said. “But we’re also in a situation where you feel like you have inside knowledge about what the player is like to live with. Obviously, Ryan had been with him as his position coach, Sean had been with him on the offensive staff. You take away the risk of bringing in someone you don’t know when you have people who know him and who have worked with him.”

“He’s able to separate at the top of the route, and I think his toughness really shows up on tape,” head coach Nick Sirianni added. “Again, when you can create that type of separation, we obviously get really excited about that, really excited to add him to that room.”

In his 46 career games for the Packers, Wicks caught 108 passes for 1,328 yards with 11 touchdowns. In 2025, he had 30 receptions for 332 yards with two TDs.