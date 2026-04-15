Howie Roseman: “I think about the first-round picks I’ve missed on every day”

Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman has one of the best track records in the NFL, but draft record isn’t perfect. And the misses still motivate him to get better.

Roseman said he frequently thinks about first-round draft picks he made who didn’t pan out, and he uses those picks as reminders of where he needs to get better.

“I think about the first-round picks I’ve missed on every day, really, if I’m being honest,” Roseman said. “When I think about those picks and the reasons I missed on those picks, sometimes I even overcompensate. So if you bring me somebody who looks like one of those guys, I’m gong to ask a lot of questions and be skeptical. They’ve also helped me really get better at my job. If it wasn’t for those mistakes, a lot of successful picks might not have happened. I can’t go back and change the past. I’m very comfortable understanding that as much as I try, I’m not going to be perfect, but I’m going to try my hardest to best to be as perfect as I can.”

Roseman didn’t name any names, but an obvious example is taking the disappointing wide receiver Jalen Reagor 21st overall in 2020, when the superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson went 22nd. That was a big miss, but Roseman says the big misses make him better.