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Howie Roseman: I’m not answering the question any differently, A.J. Brown is an Eagle

  
Published April 14, 2026 12:37 PM

Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman appears to be getting tired of giving the same answers to the same questions about whether he is preparing to trade wide receiver A.J. Brown.

Asked by a reporter today about the possibility that Brown will be traded, Roseman mocked the question as one that every reporter should know the answer to by now.

“What do you think the odds are that I’m answering this question any different than I answered anywhere else? Like, really? Do you think it’s like 50 percent? Do you think it’s 75 percent? AJ Brown is an Eagle,” Roseman said.

Roseman has consistently answered questions that way, noting that Brown “is” an Eagle — present tense — but not saying whether Brown will be an Eagle when the season starts.

There’s been widespread speculation that Brown will be traded after June 1, when the salary cap accounting changes and the Eagles can more easily make the trade while staying under the cap. That could still happen. But it’s not something Roseman is going to talk about now.