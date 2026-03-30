Howie Roseman on A.J. Brown trade talk: A.J. Brown is a member of the Eagles

An Eagles’ trade of wide receiver A.J. Brown has felt “inevitable” since March. The question seems more of when, not if, with a post-June 1 trade a possibility.

Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman revealed nothing on Sunday.

“I understand that there’s interest in the A.J. Brown story,” Roseman said, via Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philly. “Unfortunately, I don’t have a home under a rock. But my answer to any question on A.J. Brown is that A.J. Brown is a member of the Eagles. From my perspective, anything you ask me about A.J. Brown, I’m going to go right back to that answer. But I understand the interest. I put on TV and I see that there’s interest. But my answer is A.J. Brown is a member of the Philadelphia Eagles.”

Roseman proceeded to answer multiple questions about Brown with the same answer: “A.J. Brown is a member of the Eagles,” according to Eliot Shorr-Parks of WIP94.com.

The Eagles signed veteran wide receiver Hollywood Brown to a one-year, $5 million deal in March. He would join DeVonta Smith as the team’s top two wide receivers if Brown departs.

The Eagles also signed free agent wideout Elijah Moore.

The Patriots have been the favorite to eventually land Brown, who has not made the Pro Bowl in either of the past two seasons. He had 1,079 receiving yards in 2024 and 1,003 receiving yards in 2025.