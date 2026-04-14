Howie Roseman on Jalen Hurts: If we have issues with any player, we address it directly

Most of the questions at Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman’s Tuesday press conference were about next week’s draft, but one of the ones that veered away from that topic concerned quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Hurts was the topic of a recent ESPN.com story that was critical of his role in last season’s offensive struggles, discussion of issues with his leadership style and his willingness to make changes that could change the outlook on both fronts. On Tuesday, Roseman was asked about Hurts’s standing with the team and his answer included a reference to those who might have thought that the team had a hand in using the media to make a point to the quarterback.

“If we have any issue with any of our players, we talk to them directly,” Roseman said. “So, from my perspective, from [head coach Nick Sirianni’s] perspective, from [Eagles owner Jeffery Lurie’s] perspective, we’re not hiding behind anything. We talk to our players directly. I think that it’s unfair. It’s unfair to have these articles written, but I understand it’s also what sells at this point. Yeah, I think it’s unfortunate.”

The ESPN.com article included a team source saying that Hurts is “as open as he’s ever been” to making changes and other reporting about the quarterback included similar sentiments about his acceptance of the overarching message. Whether that’s true and whether the grievances are fair or not, questions will linger around Hurts until the Eagles are on the field in the fall and able to show that they’ve taken steps to improve the offensive production from where it was in 2025.