Hunter Renfrow: A health challenge led to time away from football

Everyone wants to know what happened to Hunter Renfrow. He went from the Pro Bowl in 2021 to an afterthought in 2022 and 2023 to out of the league in 2024.

Renfrow ow is attempting a comeback with the Panthers.

“It’s just trying to get back, trying to get healthy, trying to do something I love,” Renfrow told Darin Gantt of the team website when asked about a year out of the game. “I enjoyed other parts of life. We had our second daughter, so enjoying that and just wanting to make sure if I’m going to come back and give my time and attention to something that I was going to be all in on it.”

Renfrow, 29, revealed that he has dealt with a diagnosis of ulcerative colitis, which left him with weight loss, fatigue and high fever. It’s a reason he did not play last season.

Instead, Renfrow spent a year consulting with doctors and getting the condition under control.

“It kicked my butt pretty good,” Renfrow said. “Last year, I fluctuated in weight. I went down to 150 pounds. I had like seven straight days of 103-degree fevers. It’s tough to play when you’re not feeling great.”

He now weighs 187 with a goal of a playing weight of 185.

“It’s a weird feeling. It makes you grateful for the times that you do feel good,” Renfrow said. “It makes you grateful for the opportunities that you’ve had, and when you feel like you’ve been blessed with some skill to go out there and perform, it makes you not want to waste the opportunity that you have. And that was one of the reasons why I wanted to come back and play.”

In five seasons, Renfrow has 269 receptions for 2,884 yards and 17 touchdowns.