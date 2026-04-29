Ian Rapoport is re-signing with ESPN

One of the biggest questions for the merged NFL Network and ESPN (i.e., ESPNFL) has been answered.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, whose contract was expiring, is closing in on a deal with ESPN.

Ryan Glasspiegel of Front Office Sports has broken the news that Rapoport is finalizing a multi-year deal. A source with knowledge of the situation tells PFT that it’s a four-year agreement.

When ESPN acquired multiple NFL Media assets (including NFL Network) in exchange for the league getting 10 percent of ESPN, all NFL Network on-air employees were inherited by ESPN, subject to their current contracts. Upon expiration, those employees would be dealing with ESPN.

Rapoport is the first to sign a new deal with ESPN.

It converts Rapoport and Adam Schefter from rivals into partners. Given a prior report from FOS describing Rapoport as part of the succession plan for Schefter, that could get awkward. (Others have disputed that Rapoport will eventually replace Schefter, and Schefter has said he’s not going anywhere.)

Much of how things proceed hinges on how ESPN will integrate, or not, NFL Network. If it continues to be its own operation, with its own original content, Rapoport can just stay there. If, for example, the Sunday pregame shows on ESPN and NFL Network are folded together, who knows how it will look?

It makes sense for both networks to have their own pregame shows. They each had their own draft coverage, and it worked. They should each have their own Sunday morning shows.

At some point, the beancounters may start spouting off about “economies of scale.” The retention of Rapoport, who does exactly what Schefter does, suggests that won’t be happening — for at least four years.