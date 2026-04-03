ESPN owns NFL Network; now what?

For years, the NFL had tried to unload NFL Network onto a broadcast partner. ESPN eventually bit, giving the league a 10-percent stake in the four-letter network in exchange for NFLN and other media assets.

The transition happened on Wednesday, April 1. So now what?

It remains to be seen. NFL Network will have, at least for 2026, its own draft coverage. And all NFLN employees with remaining time on their contracts have become ESPN employees. When those contracts expire, all bets are off.

As it relates to programming, NFLN becomes a spillover option. Already, NFL Network will handle a pair of UFL games that were due to be televised by one of the ESPN networks. NFL Network could, in theory, become a landing spot for other content, such as college football games.

It’ll be up to ESPN at this point. Regardless, NFLN provides another platform for games and/or shows that otherwise would be on ESPN.

Then there’s the issue of on-air talent. On Thursday, Andrew Marchand of The Athletic reported that ESPN is interested in retaining NFLN insider Ian Rapoport, whose contract expires on April 30. Later, Front Office Sports reported that ESPN views Rapoport and NFLN draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah as a potential succession plan for Adam Schefter (59) and Mel Kiper Jr. (65), respectively.

That may not be viewed as welcome news by Schefter and Kiper. Succession plans often have a way of being implemented before the predecessor is ready to stand down. And Schefter’s $9 million per year contract expires in 2027. Having Rapoport under contract beyond then gives ESPN leverage when it comes to keeping Schefter from trying to get SAS/McAfee money.

In 2009, things got very nasty between Schefter and NFL Network. He eventually was taken off the air for six months and locked out of his office. NFLN also wiped out his contacts, forcing him to rebuild his digital Rolodex from scratch. While Schefter works for ESPN and not NFLN, NFLN has a seat at the table. And Rapoport could have a seat at the table, too.

They both do the same thing. They both eat from the same trough. Whether it’s Schefter or Rapoport, ESPN can drop him into any production, remind the viewers constantly about how much time he spends on his phone, and repeatedly proclaim him to be “the best in the business.”

From a dollars and cents standpoint, they could get there for less money with Rapoport than they pay Schefter.

Will that be a factor when nut-cutting time arrives as to a pair of “insiders” with the same skill sets? Why would it not be?

It’s just one of the dynamics that will unfold as two media outlets that cover the NFL are folded into one. It will happen slowly and gradually. It will look the same, as it evolves into whatever it will become with NFLN just another ESPN network without ESPN branding.

Until, of course, they announce in a year or two that it will now be known as ESPNFLN.