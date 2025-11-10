 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_arrowuparrowdown_251110.jpg
Arrow up for Patriots; down for Panthers, Browns
nbc_pft_jaguarscollapse_251110.jpg
Jags’ loss to Texans ‘tough to bounce back from’
nbc_pft_seattlearizona_251110.jpg
Seahawks ‘starting to realize how good they are’

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_arrowuparrowdown_251110.jpg
Arrow up for Patriots; down for Panthers, Browns
nbc_pft_jaguarscollapse_251110.jpg
Jags’ loss to Texans ‘tough to bounce back from’
nbc_pft_seattlearizona_251110.jpg
Seahawks ‘starting to realize how good they are’

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

If Jaxson Dart isn’t cleared, Giants should give Jameis Winston a shot

  
Published November 10, 2025 12:39 PM

It’s time.

It’s Jameis Winston time.

If starter Jaxson Dart isn’t cleared to return from a concussion he suffered on Sunday in a loss to the Bears, Jameis Winston should get the start in Week 11 against the Packers.

With all due respect to Russell Wilson, the Giants need a spark. They need hope. And, if all else fails, they need some fun.

Wilson brings none of those at this point in his career. And coach Brian Daboll doesn’t trust Wilson. In the Thursday night win over the Eagles, Daboll sparked a mess for the team (and himself) by entering the blue tent while Dart was being evaluated for a concussion. Daboll later explained that he wanted to know whether Dart would be available for an upcoming fourth-down play.

The message was that, if Dart was cleared, Daboll would go for it. And that, if Dart wasn’t, Daboll wouldn’t go for it with Wilson.

On Sunday, the Giants had a fourth and goal from the Chicago one, up 17-10 in the fourth quarter. Once again, Daboll didn’t trust Wilson to gain one yard on a gotta-have-it play.

Why not Winston at this point? While it may not be sustainable, it doesn’t have to be. He can let it fly and inject some life into a lost season. And maybe he could help win a game or two.

Those wins could save a job or two, starting with Daboll’s.

So, yes. It’s time. It’s Jameis time.