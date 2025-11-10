If Jaxson Dart isn’t cleared, Giants should give Jameis Winston a shot

It’s time.

It’s Jameis Winston time.

If starter Jaxson Dart isn’t cleared to return from a concussion he suffered on Sunday in a loss to the Bears, Jameis Winston should get the start in Week 11 against the Packers.

With all due respect to Russell Wilson, the Giants need a spark. They need hope. And, if all else fails, they need some fun.

Wilson brings none of those at this point in his career. And coach Brian Daboll doesn’t trust Wilson. In the Thursday night win over the Eagles, Daboll sparked a mess for the team (and himself) by entering the blue tent while Dart was being evaluated for a concussion. Daboll later explained that he wanted to know whether Dart would be available for an upcoming fourth-down play.

The message was that, if Dart was cleared, Daboll would go for it. And that, if Dart wasn’t, Daboll wouldn’t go for it with Wilson.

On Sunday, the Giants had a fourth and goal from the Chicago one, up 17-10 in the fourth quarter. Once again, Daboll didn’t trust Wilson to gain one yard on a gotta-have-it play.

Why not Winston at this point? While it may not be sustainable, it doesn’t have to be. He can let it fly and inject some life into a lost season. And maybe he could help win a game or two.

Those wins could save a job or two, starting with Daboll’s.

So, yes. It’s time. It’s Jameis time.