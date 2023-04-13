If Nick Caserio leaves the Texans, he could be replaced by Adam Peters

The rumor that recently surfaced regarding the suddenly tenuous future of Texans G.M. Nick Caserio has expanded to include a rumor regarding his potential replacement.

Via Michael Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle, “the talk ” is that the Texans would target 49ers assistant G.M. Adam Peters to replace Caserio.

That would pair Peters with former 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, the new head coach in Houston.

For Caserio, the rumor is he’d leave the Texans to go back to New England.

For now, the rumors are just that. Still, on numerous occasions over the years, rumors have surfaced regarding the looming departure of a G.M. after the draft (e.g., Mike Maccagnan with the Jets, John Dorsey with the Chiefs) -- and it has from time to time happened exactly in accordance with the rumors that were making the rounds during the pre-draft chatter.