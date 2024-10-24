 Skip navigation
If Rams are trying to trade Cooper Kupp, why are they playing him?

  
Published October 24, 2024 04:52 PM

The Rams have cultivated a trade market for veteran receiver Cooper Kupp. He’s due to play tonight for the first time since Week 2, when he suffered an ankle injury.

So if they’re trying to trade Kupp, why are they playing him? If he gets hurt again tonight, the trade market goes up in flames.

Maybe the Rams are trying to prove to potential suitors that he’s healthy. Or maybe, if the Rams can win (and I think they will), they’ll decide to keep the band together for a chance at finishing the season in the playoffs.

If they lose tonight, then maybe it’s time to move Kupp. And possibly quarterback Matthew Stafford. And anyone else who won’t be there in 2025.