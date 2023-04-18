 Skip navigation
Illinois twins Chase Brown, Sydney Brown visiting the Buccaneers

  
Published April 18, 2023 08:54 AM
Identical twin brothers and 2023 NFL draft prospects Chase Brown and Sydney Brown are both taking visits to Tampa Bay tomorrow.

Both Brown brothers will visit the Buccaneers, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Chase Brown, a running back, had 328 carries for 1,643 yards and 10 touchdowns for Illinois last year. Sydney Brown, a safety, was a first-team All-Big Ten selection last year.

Both Brown brothers are viewed as mid-round picks, with most mock drafts having Sydney going a little before Chase.