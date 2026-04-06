In NFL Network merger, Scott Hanson wasn’t transferred to ESPN

Most NFL Media employees were transferred to ESPN as of April 1, when Bristol’s NFL Network takeover became effective. There was one major exception.

Via Ryan Glasspiegel of Front Office Sports, Scott Hanson is staying put.

It makes sense. The NFL has retained control of the RedZone product, which Hanson hosts. If the NFL will continue to produce RedZone, it needs a host.

Indeed, Hanson announced after the last Sunday of the regular season that he’ll remain the host of RedZone. Hanson’s clarification came after he seemed to become verklempt during the 2025 finale.

Another on-air personality who’ll remain with the NFL is PFT alumnus Gregg Rosenthal, who hosts NFL Daily. It remains to be seen whether the NFL will hire others for the NFL digital properties; presumably, NFL.com bylines from the likes of Ian Rapoport are a thing of the past.

Many questions remain regarding the integration of NFL Network into ESPN. Glasspiegel notes that it could become a destination for ESPN digital shows, and NFL Live could be simulcast or re-aired on NFLN.

Regardless, NFL Network is now owned and operated by ESPN. ESPN can do with it whatever it chooses. Which reconfirms that ESPN has come a very long way from the days of tractor pulls and tiddlywinks.