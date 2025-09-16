In two weeks, five starting quarterbacks have been injured

The NFL tries to keep quarterbacks healthy, because quarterbacks make the game go.

In two weeks, things are going the wrong way.

Five starting quarterbacks are currently injured. 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy emerged from Week 1 with a toe injury. On Sunday, four other starting quarterbacks were injured: Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (knee), Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (toe), Jets quarterback Justin Fields (concussion), and Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (ankle).

Bills quarterback Josh Allen also got busted in the nose, but he wasn’t listed on Monday’s injury report in advance of Thursday night’s game against the Dolphins.

Last year, only two quarterbacks were injured in the early weeks of the season: Packers quarterback Jordan Love (knee) and Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion).

On Monday night, Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield grabbed his left knee after going to the ground in the first half. He has missed no time.