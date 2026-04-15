Indiana RB Kaelon Black spent last night in O’Hare

Indiana running back Kaelon Black has had a busy pre-draft itinerary.

He had ktop-30 visits that included the Jets, Broncos, Panthers, Colts, Texans, Dolphins, Packers, Vikings, Patriots, Raiders and Bengals.

The last one was not easy.

After spending Tuesday in Las Vegas with the Raiders, Black flew to Chicago, where his connecting flight to Cincinnati was canceled. So, Black spent Tuesday night at O’Hare, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

The Bengals sent an Uber to pick up Black on Wednesday morning to drive him the 316 miles to Cincinnati.

There is no word on how much the Uber ride cost, or how much the Bengals tipped the driver.

Black played under head coach Curt Cignetti at James Madison for two years before transferring to follow Cignetti to Indiana in 2024.

He rushed for 251 yards for Indiana in 2024 before becoming one of the Hoosiers’ two 1,000-yard backs in 2025, finishing the season with 1,040 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also caught four passes for 36 yards.