 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_freemanV2_260415.jpg
NFL interest will remain with Freeman
nbc_pft_hurtsconvo_260415.jpg
Hurts must prove himself amid offseason chatter
nbc_pft_rodgersconvo_260415.jpg
Rodgers’ future still unclear as draft approaches

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_freemanV2_260415.jpg
NFL interest will remain with Freeman
nbc_pft_hurtsconvo_260415.jpg
Hurts must prove himself amid offseason chatter
nbc_pft_rodgersconvo_260415.jpg
Rodgers’ future still unclear as draft approaches

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Indiana RB Kaelon Black spent last night in O’Hare

  
Published April 15, 2026 07:30 PM

Indiana running back Kaelon Black has had a busy pre-draft itinerary.

He had ktop-30 visits that included the Jets, Broncos, Panthers, Colts, Texans, Dolphins, Packers, Vikings, Patriots, Raiders and Bengals.

The last one was not easy.

After spending Tuesday in Las Vegas with the Raiders, Black flew to Chicago, where his connecting flight to Cincinnati was canceled. So, Black spent Tuesday night at O’Hare, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

The Bengals sent an Uber to pick up Black on Wednesday morning to drive him the 316 miles to Cincinnati.

There is no word on how much the Uber ride cost, or how much the Bengals tipped the driver.

Black played under head coach Curt Cignetti at James Madison for two years before transferring to follow Cignetti to Indiana in 2024.

He rushed for 251 yards for Indiana in 2024 before becoming one of the Hoosiers’ two 1,000-yard backs in 2025, finishing the season with 1,040 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also caught four passes for 36 yards.