 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_genosmith_260310.jpg
Smith’s return gives Jets ‘short-term veteran’ QB
nbc_pft_romeodoubs_260310.jpg
Why Packers were comfortable letting Doubs walk
nbc_pft_ajbrown_260310.jpg
‘Ship has sailed’ for AJB to remain with Eagles

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_genosmith_260310.jpg
Smith’s return gives Jets ‘short-term veteran’ QB
nbc_pft_romeodoubs_260310.jpg
Why Packers were comfortable letting Doubs walk
nbc_pft_ajbrown_260310.jpg
‘Ship has sailed’ for AJB to remain with Eagles

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Inside the J.K. Dobbins deal

  
Published March 10, 2026 07:40 PM

Conflicting reports have emerged regarding the two-year contract signed by Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins. The best way to clear it up is to go to the deal itself.

Here’s the breakdown, per a source with knowledge of the terms:

1. Signing bonus: $4 million.

2. 2026 base salary: $4 million, fully guaranteed.

3. 2027 base salary: $7 million.

4. 2027 per-game active roster bonus: $1 million total ($58,823 per game).

The deal includes an annual $2 million incentive, if Dobbins gains 1,200 yards from scrimmage. That’s something he’s never done in his career, largely due to injury. Last year, he had 809 yards from scrimmage in 10 games. That pace projects to 1,375 yards.

It’s a two-year, $16 million deal. The first $8 million isn’t tied to per-game roster bonuses. It can be worth up to $20 million.