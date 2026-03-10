Inside the J.K. Dobbins deal

Conflicting reports have emerged regarding the two-year contract signed by Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins. The best way to clear it up is to go to the deal itself.

Here’s the breakdown, per a source with knowledge of the terms:

1. Signing bonus: $4 million.

2. 2026 base salary: $4 million, fully guaranteed.

3. 2027 base salary: $7 million.

4. 2027 per-game active roster bonus: $1 million total ($58,823 per game).

The deal includes an annual $2 million incentive, if Dobbins gains 1,200 yards from scrimmage. That’s something he’s never done in his career, largely due to injury. Last year, he had 809 yards from scrimmage in 10 games. That pace projects to 1,375 yards.

It’s a two-year, $16 million deal. The first $8 million isn’t tied to per-game roster bonuses. It can be worth up to $20 million.