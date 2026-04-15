Inside the Kirk Cousins deal with the Raiders

The initial reporting regarding the new Kirk Cousins contract with the Raiders was confusing, to say the least. Clarity has finally arrived.

It was described as a clear-as-mud “five-year, $172 million deal . . . that in reality is a one-year, fully-guaranteed $20 million deal that also contains a club option for two years at $80M.”

Here’s the full breakdown, per a source with knowledge of the terms:

1. 2026 base salary: $1.3 million, fully guaranteed.

2. 2027 offseason roster bonus: $10 million, fully guaranteed and not subject to offset.

3. 2027 base salary: $1.345 million, not guaranteed at signing but fully guaranteed on the fifth day of the 2027 league year.

4. 2028 base salary: $78.655 million, not guaranteed at signing but fully guaranteed on the fifth day of the 2027 league year.

5. 2029 base salary: $40 million.

6. 2030 base salary: $40 million.

The contract, if terminated before the fifth day of the 2027 league year, pays $11.3 million fully guaranteed for one season. The $1.3 million salary for 2026 leaves the Falcons on the hook for $8.7 million, since Cousins had a $10 million fully guaranteed roster bonus with offset for 2026.

The end result for Cousins will be $20 million for 2026, with the Raiders paying $11.3 million of it. Next year, if he’s cut, he’ll keep everything he gets from another team.

If the Raiders, for whatever reason, decide to keep Cousins beyond the 2026 season, he’ll make $91.3 million from the Raiders for three seasons, plus the $8.7 million from the Falcons. That equates to $100 million over three years.

It’s unlikely the Raiders will retain Cousins beyond 2026. If, for some reason, they decide to do so, the three-year investment isn’t ridiculous. It works out to an average of $30.43 million per year.