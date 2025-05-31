 Skip navigation
Investigation into golf-cart accident that killed John Elway’s former agent remains open

  
Published May 30, 2025 09:17 PM

The investigation regarding the accidental death of former NFL agent Jeff Sperbeck remains open.

Via FoxNews.com, all witnesses have been interviewed, and foul play is not suspected. However, authorities will keep the case upon until all residents who may have video of the incident are contacted.

Sperbeck fell from a golf cart that Hall of Fame quarterback John Elway was driving. Sperbeck had represented Elway, and they were close friends.

“I am absolutely devastated and heartbroken by the passing of my close friend, business partner and agent Jeff Sperbeck,” Elway said in a statement released after Sperback’s passing on April 30. “There are no words to truly express the profound sadness I feel with the sudden loss of someone who has meant so much to me.”

The local coroner has ruled that it was an accident. Sperbeck was 62.