Irv Smith a healthy scratch for Bengals-Steelers

The Bengals have elected to play without tight end Irv Smith Jr. for Saturday’s matchup against the Steelers.

Smith is among Cincinnati’s inactives as a healthy scratch.

After signing with the Bengals as a free agent in the offseason, Smith has appeared in 12 games with six starts and had limited production. He’s caught just 18 passes for 115 yards with a touchdown this season.

Drew Sample, Mitchell Wilcox, and Tanner Hudson are Cincinnati’s active tight ends.

The Bengals also won’t have Ja’Marr Chase, who was ruled out with a shoulder injury after he didn’t practice all week.

Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett (ankle), safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee), and defensive back Trenton Thompson (neck) are all inactive after they were ruled out with their respective injuries. Mason Rudolph will start at QB, replacing backup Mitch Trubisky who started the last two games.

Chase, Smith, running back Chris Evans, defensive tackle Travis Bell, linebacker Devin Harper, offensive tackle D’Ante Smith, and offensive lineman Trey Hill are inactive for the Bengals.

Pickett, Thompson, Fitzpatrick, cornerback Darius Rush, linebacker Blake Martinez, offensive tackle Dylan Cook, and defensive end DeMarvin Leal are inactive for the Steelers.