Isaac Guerendo leaves with foot injury

The 49ers are on their way to ending their losing streak, but they can’t seem to break free from the injury bug.

Running back Isaac Guerendo went to the locker room in the fourth quarter with a foot injury. The team calls him questionable to return, but it’s a safe bet that his day is done with the 49ers up big on the Bills in the final minutes of the game.

With Christian McCaffrey and Jordan Mason on injured reserve, Guerendo got the start on Sunday and he has scored two touchdowns on the ground. Guerendo has run 15 times for 78 yards and he’s also caught two passes for 50 yards.

Patrick Taylor is now the top running back and he scored a touchdown with 5:15 to play to stretch the Niners’ lead to 38-13.