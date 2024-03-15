Isaac Yiadom agrees to one-year deal with 49ers

Free agent cornerback Isaac Yiadom has agreed to a one-year deal with the 49ers, his representation, AJ Vaynerchuk of Vayner Sports, announced.

Yiadom played 515 defensive snaps and 267 on special teams in 17 games, eight of which were starts at corner. He totaled 37 tackles, an interception and 14 pass breakups.

The Broncos made him a third-round pick in 2018.

He has played for the Broncos (2018-19), Giants (2020), Packers (2021), Texans (2022) and Saints (2022-23).