Isaiah Bond: I’m determined to show that the Browns made the right decision

Wide receiver Isaiah Bond met the media on Tuesday for the first time since signing with the Browns and said he is grateful for the chance to play in the league.

Bond was projected to be an early-round draft choice in April, but a sexual assault allegation shortly before the draft led to him going undrafted. Last week brought word that no charges will be filed and Bond signed with the Browns on Monday.

Bond did not answer questions about the allegations at his press conference beyond reiterating that he was innocent. He did say that his agent and Browns General Manager Andrew Berry had remained in contact and that he’s looking forward to making Berry’s move look like a wise one.

“I’m very very determined to show not only the organization but also the fan base why they made the right decision,” Bond said.

Bond played at Alabama when Browns offensive coordinator Tommy Rees held the same position on the school’s staff and the wideout said that played a “big role” on getting him to Cleveland to launch an NFL career that both sides hope will prove to be worth the wait.