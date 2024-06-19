Isaiah Buggs allegedly dragged the mother of his child down a flight of stairs

More details are emerging about the recent arrest of Chiefs defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs. And they are troubling.

Via Lukas Weese of TheAthletic.com, Buggs allegedly dragged the mother of his child down the stairs of her apartment on Sunday.

Buggs allegedly broke into the apartment with a tire iron before dragging her down the stairs.

He’s charged with second-degree domestic violence and second-degree burglary.

The Chiefs are aware of the arrest and declined comment to TheAthletic.com.