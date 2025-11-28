Isaiah Likely fumbles through end zone, Bengals get field goal for 9-7 lead

The fumble-through-the-end-zone rule strikes again and the Bengals have taken advantage of it.

Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely nearly had a touchdown midway through the second quarter that would have given the Ravens a 14-6 lead with a successful extra point.

Instead, the Bengals came back to take a two-point lead late in the second quarter.

But instead, Likely lost control of the football just before he reached the end zone and the ball squirted out of bounds on the left side for a touchback.

The play was initially ruled a touchdown before being overturned on review.

Cincinnati was able to overcome a holding penalty to start the possession, before Burrow connected on a 43-yard deep pass to Ja’Marr Chase down the right sideline.

Burrow then converted third-and-10 with a 15-yard pass to Chase, putting the ball on the 10-yard line.

But Burrow could not connect with Chase on third-and-goal from the 6, and the Bengals had to settle for a 24-yard field goal for a 9-7 advantage.