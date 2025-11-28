 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

TravisKelce11-26.jpg
Chiefs, Lions lead Thanksgiving best bets
nbc_csu_billsteelers_251126.jpg
NFL Week 13 Preview: Bills vs. Steelers
nbc_simms_raiderschargers_251126.jpg
NFL Week 13 Preview: Raiders vs. Chargers

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

TravisKelce11-26.jpg
Chiefs, Lions lead Thanksgiving best bets
nbc_csu_billsteelers_251126.jpg
NFL Week 13 Preview: Bills vs. Steelers
nbc_simms_raiderschargers_251126.jpg
NFL Week 13 Preview: Raiders vs. Chargers

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Isaiah Likely fumbles through end zone, Bengals get field goal for 9-7 lead

  
Published November 27, 2025 09:32 PM

The fumble-through-the-end-zone rule strikes again and the Bengals have taken advantage of it.

Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely nearly had a touchdown midway through the second quarter that would have given the Ravens a 14-6 lead with a successful extra point.

Instead, the Bengals came back to take a two-point lead late in the second quarter.

But instead, Likely lost control of the football just before he reached the end zone and the ball squirted out of bounds on the left side for a touchback.

The play was initially ruled a touchdown before being overturned on review.

Cincinnati was able to overcome a holding penalty to start the possession, before Burrow connected on a 43-yard deep pass to Ja’Marr Chase down the right sideline.

Burrow then converted third-and-10 with a 15-yard pass to Chase, putting the ball on the 10-yard line.

But Burrow could not connect with Chase on third-and-goal from the 6, and the Bengals had to settle for a 24-yard field goal for a 9-7 advantage.